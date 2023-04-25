© 2023
CloserLook3k.png
A Closer Look

Promoting Arts and Inclusion: Saara Arts' Vindya Raghavachari and The Arc's Chris Kaklamanis | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published April 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
IMG_1012.JPG

Laurie Hackett welcomes Vindya Raghavachari, founder of the nonprofit cultural organization Saara Arts for a conversation about promoting and celebrating Indian and global art. They discuss India Heritage Day, which will take place later this year, the upcoming Annual Art Competition & Art Workshop on May 13 and Art Gala on June 4, Vindya's switch from the corporate to nonprofit world, and more.

Then, Laurie chats with Chris Kaklamanis, Chief Development Officer from The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties. They talk about The Arc's mission to promote inclusion, opportunity and equity, the nonprofit's programs including Sparc, Agency with Choice, and Infusion of Inclusion, their One Step Forward Celebration on May 18, as well as how Chris' great-grandmother has been a driving spirit in his life and action.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/24/23)

Tags
A Closer Look Vindya RaghavachariChris KaklamanisSaara ArtsThe Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Countiesglobal artIndia Heritage Day1 Million CupsInclusionEquityInfusion of InclusionOne Step ForwardnonprofitsvolunteerismA Closer Look
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
