Promoting Arts and Inclusion: Saara Arts' Vindya Raghavachari and The Arc's Chris Kaklamanis | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett welcomes Vindya Raghavachari, founder of the nonprofit cultural organization Saara Arts for a conversation about promoting and celebrating Indian and global art. They discuss India Heritage Day, which will take place later this year, the upcoming Annual Art Competition & Art Workshop on May 13 and Art Gala on June 4, Vindya's switch from the corporate to nonprofit world, and more.

Then, Laurie chats with Chris Kaklamanis, Chief Development Officer from The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties. They talk about The Arc's mission to promote inclusion, opportunity and equity, the nonprofit's programs including Sparc, Agency with Choice, and Infusion of Inclusion, their One Step Forward Celebration on May 18, as well as how Chris' great-grandmother has been a driving spirit in his life and action.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/24/23)