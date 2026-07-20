Neighbors Who Lead with Darian Colbert, Amanda Cruz, and Luis Martinez | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, sit down with Darian Colbert of Cohesion Network and Amanda Cruz and Luis Martinez, two members of Allentown's Franklin Park neighborhood.

The group discusses what it means to be a neighbor rather than a resident and what neighborliness looks like in practice, particularly in the Allentown neighborhood, where community members are building something that defies many of the common stereotypes about the city.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/20/26)

