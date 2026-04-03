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You Bet Your Garden

Of Mice and Mint and Mothballs | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:43 PM EDT
Joshua J. Cotten
/
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On this episode, Mike McGrath reveals whether mint can really help keep mice from sneaking into your house. Plus, why mothballs aren't the answer, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/3/26)

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You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
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