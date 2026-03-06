Do Bat Houses Really House Bats? | You Bet Your Garden

© 2026
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
By Mike McGrath
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:48 PM EST
On this episode, Mike McGrath answers whether bats can really keep your mosquitos away, and how to make a comfy home for them. Plus, an ornithologist reveals what birds really need from you, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/6/26)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
