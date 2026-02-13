© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
You Bet Your Garden

How Far South Can You Grow Raspberries? | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published February 13, 2026 at 2:23 PM EST
Markus Winkler
/
Pexels

On this episode, Mike McGrath explains how to grow fruits like raspberries in hotter climates where they're more difficult to care for. Plus, a new French potato that growers are raving about, where French fries really came from, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/13/26)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
Related Content