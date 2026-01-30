© 2026
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
You Bet Your Garden

What to Fill Your Raised Beds With | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published January 30, 2026 at 1:41 PM EST
Ian Probets
/
Pexels

Mike McGrath reveals the magical combination of raised beds ingredients to get you great garden results. Plus, your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/30/26)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
