You Bet Your Garden

The Best Calls of 2025 | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published December 26, 2025 at 5:17 PM EST
On this episode, Mike McGrath hands the reins to his peerless producer James and his awesome assistant Sean to take a look back at some of the best listener questions from 2025. Plus, a Question of the Week that solved one of those very questions!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/26/25)

You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
