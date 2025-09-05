© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Bet Your Garden

A Crash Course on Saving Seeds | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published September 5, 2025 at 2:19 PM EDT
Joao Jesus
/
Pexels

On this episode, Mike McGrath lists the seeds that are easiest and hardest to save and replant next year, and how to go about doing it. Plus, why pine straw and salt hay may be the best garden mulches, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/5/25)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
Related Content