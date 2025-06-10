© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Bet Your Garden

Can You Reuse Old Potting Soil? | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published June 10, 2025 at 3:14 PM EDT
Cats Coming
/
Pexels

On this episode, Mike McGrath explains what that old used potting soil can be used for now. Plus, a look at exceptional compost, and your exceptional phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/6/25)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
Related Content