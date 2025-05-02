The Cicadas Are Coming... Again! | You Bet Your Garden

On this episode, Mike McGrath talks about the massive monster brood that's getting ready to put last year's cicada invasion to shame. Plus, clothing that protects you from ticks and similar dangerous pests while spending time outdoors, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/2/25)