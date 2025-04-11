© 2025
You Bet Your Garden

Maple Tree Wilt and a Timely Tomato Warning | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published April 11, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
On this episode, Mike McGrath shares tips to avoid the most common cause of tomato failure. Plus, 75 familiar plants with superpowers like keeping time and charging a cell phone, and your powerful phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/11/25)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
