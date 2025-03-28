Bagworms: The Pest You Didn't Know You Have | You Bet Your Garden

On this episode, Mike McGrath reveals that those weird looking pinecones on your plants may actually be destructive pests in disguise. Plus, the importance of admiring the simple beauty of your surroundings with author Thor Hanson, and your admirable phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/28/25)