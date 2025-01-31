No More Monkey Business! | You Bet Your Garden

Mike McGrath helps a listener in Japan solve a unique problem: keeping monkeys away from his fruit garden. Plus, an interview with Rick Bickling, Advisor to the Square Foot Gardening Foundation about the brand new 4th edition of the Square Foot Gardening book, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/31/25)