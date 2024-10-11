The Legality and Reality of Trees | You Bet Your Garden

Are your tree branches reaching into a neighbor's yard? Is a neighbor's tree blocking sun from your garden. On this thrilling episode of You Bet Your Garden, Mike McGrath discusses the important aspects of tree legality. Plus an interview with Seth Pearsoll, Vice President and Creative Director of the Philadelphia Flower Show, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/11/24)

