Wellness Lehigh Valley

"It Takes All of Us to Do This Well" with Eric Ruth and Amanda Pietrobono | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published June 19, 2025 at 2:48 PM EDT

On this episode, Sally Handlon sits down with Eric Ruth, Co-Founder and CEO, and Amanda Pietrobono, Director of Operations and Culinary Medicine Expert at the Kellyn Foundation, to talk about their work to provide accessible healthy eating and living options to all Lehigh Valley residents.

Eric and Amanda talk about the intersection of food, community, and lifestyle, discuss their main offerings and initiatives, and highlight the importance and beauty of making connections with community members.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/19/25)

Wellness Lehigh Valley Eric RuthAmanda PietrobonoKellyn FoundationHealthy eating
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
