© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We met our goal for the Spring Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who contributed! ❤️
Wellness Lehigh Valley

Protecting Our Future Leaders with Joe Welsh and Dr. Harrison Bailey | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published April 19, 2024 at 1:41 PM EDT

On this episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally Handlon is joined by Attorney Joe Welsh, founder and Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute, and Dr. Harrison Bailey, Principal of Liberty High School, to talk about the ongoing issue of youth mental health.

They talk about the value of protecting our most precious resource — our children and teens. The group highlights efforts at Liberty High School in Bethlehem to create a wellness center and increase support for students as they face everyday challenges and other struggles.

A documentary on Liberty High School's wellness center, "Liberty — A Culture of Wellness," created by the Unfinished Business Foundation, can be found here.

The Lehigh Valley Justice Institute's study "Mental Health Needs Assessment of Lehigh Valley Middle and High Schools" can be found here.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/18/24)

Tags
Wellness Lehigh Valley Attorney Joe WelshDr. Harrison BaileyLehigh Valley Justice InstituteLehigh ValleyLiberty High Schoolyouth mental health
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
Related Content