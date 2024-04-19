Protecting Our Future Leaders with Joe Welsh and Dr. Harrison Bailey | Wellness Lehigh Valley

On this episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally Handlon is joined by Attorney Joe Welsh, founder and Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute, and Dr. Harrison Bailey, Principal of Liberty High School, to talk about the ongoing issue of youth mental health.

They talk about the value of protecting our most precious resource — our children and teens. The group highlights efforts at Liberty High School in Bethlehem to create a wellness center and increase support for students as they face everyday challenges and other struggles.

A documentary on Liberty High School's wellness center, "Liberty — A Culture of Wellness," created by the Unfinished Business Foundation, can be found here.

The Lehigh Valley Justice Institute's study "Mental Health Needs Assessment of Lehigh Valley Middle and High Schools" can be found here.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/18/24)