True Community Cooperation with Carol Ritter and Eric Shamis | Wellness Lehigh Valley

On this special combination episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley and Lehigh Valley Business Beat, Sally Handlon sits down with Bethlehem Food CoOp Board Chair, Carol Ritter, and General Manager, Eric Shamis, to discuss the project that's been in the works for years.

They discuss the dedicated group of volunteers and supporters who are working to provide a community-owned market on Broad Street in Bethlehem. The grocery store will be open to all shoppers and will place a focus on locally-sourced products among its full selection of grocery items.

(Original air-date: 1/18/24)