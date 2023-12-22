© 2023
Preserving and Conserving Water with Brad Kunsman | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published December 22, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST

We are hearing much more these days about the condition of our water sources – and it is a world-wide concern. We are fortunate in PA and the Lehigh Valley to have the water resources that we have; but what can an individual or family do to help preserve quality and conserve?

Brad Kunsman, Penn State Extension Educator, Water Resources and Master Watershed Steward, talks with Sally Handlon regarding our watershed components, their status and the efforts we can take to make a positive impact on our water sources.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/21/23)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
