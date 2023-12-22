Preserving and Conserving Water with Brad Kunsman | Wellness Lehigh Valley

We are hearing much more these days about the condition of our water sources – and it is a world-wide concern. We are fortunate in PA and the Lehigh Valley to have the water resources that we have; but what can an individual or family do to help preserve quality and conserve?

Brad Kunsman, Penn State Extension Educator, Water Resources and Master Watershed Steward, talks with Sally Handlon regarding our watershed components, their status and the efforts we can take to make a positive impact on our water sources.

