A Space for Healing with Peter Yenawine | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Healing gardens date back to ancient civilizations where people deeply valued the connection between nature and well-being. Although the evolution of healthcare meant a shift to sterile and clinical environments, the recent pandemic has reminded us of the healing abilities of nature and the importance of green spaces.

On this episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally Handlon welcomes Peter Yenawine, President and Chief Designer of Crystal Signatures in Bethlehem and world-renowned crystal designer, to talk about the healing garden he created at LVHN Muhlenberg. He discusses what inspired him to create the space, the history and benefits of healing gardens, and the people and organizations that came forward to help him make his vision a reality.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/19/23)