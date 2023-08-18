Freedom and Opportunity on Two Wheels: Community Bike Works' Avery Daniels and Hana Cannon | Wellness Lehigh Valley

To have a healthy community requires having programs and support for all ages. To have a healthy community in the future requires providing support for our youngest members today.

On this episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Community Bike Works’ Avery Daniels (Program Instructor and Youth Projects Coordinator) and Hana Cannon (Food Pantry Coordinator and Girls Bike Program Manager) join Sally Handlon to highlight the important role this organization provides in supporting and nourishing our youth in Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton.

Lessons on care and maintaining a bike not only provide these youth with a free bike, but also teach skills that support communication, teamwork and career possibilities.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/17/23)