Herbal Medicine and 'Our Healing Environment' with David Winston | Wellness Lehigh Valley

On Wellness Lehigh Valley's debut episode as an independent program, Sally Handlon features a conversation about “our healing environment” with guest David Winston, a registered herbalist, ethnobotanist, teacher, entrepreneur, author, and international speaker.

David talks with Sally Handlon about his 53-year history with herbs, the state of herbal medicine, and community health.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/17/22)