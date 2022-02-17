The Importance of Water Conservation with NCCD's Nate Pritchard | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Water is our most precious resource, and we are fortunate in the Lehigh Valley to have so many fresh water sources available.

On the premiere of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally talks with Nate Pritchard, Watershed Specialist for the Northampton County Conservation District, who shares different ways that we can keep these sources healthy and flowing.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/16/21)