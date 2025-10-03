WDIY Studio Session: Mark Cosgrove and Peter Lorch
Mark Cosgrove (left) and Peter Lorch (right) perform in the WDIY on-air studio.
Doylestown-based champion flatpicking guitarist Mark Cosgrove along with fellow guitarist Peter Lorch join host Tom Druckenmiller in the studio to pick tunes and talk about Mark Cosgrove & Good Medicine's performance at Clay on Main's Half Moon Cafe in Oley, PA on October 3, 2025.
(Original air-date: 10/1/2025)