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Valley Voices

"Always Listening and Absorbing" with Erin Connelly | Valley Voices

By Margaret McConnell
Published October 6, 2026 at 4:41 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Erin Connelly of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley about the organization's impact across the entire region — from housing and food insecurity to major disaster response and much more.

Erin talks about adapting to address the changing needs of residents and how their programs help prevent people's struggles from reaching crisis levels. Plus, what does accountability look like for such a large nonprofit, and how do they determine where to aim their resources?

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 10/6/26)

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Valley Voices Erin ConnellyUnited Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleyHousingFood Insecurity
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
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