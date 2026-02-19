© 2026
Valley Voices

"Addressing the Symptoms of Success" with Josh Siegel | Valley Voices

By Margaret McConnell
Published February 19, 2026 at 3:42 PM EST

On this episode, Margaret McConnell sits down with Lehigh County's new Executive, Josh Siegel, to explore his vision for the county and where he feels it's currently doing well or falling behind.

Josh discusses poignant issues like the housing crisis, public safety, and traffic, shares his mission to surround himself with a great team, and why he believes being younger puts him in the perfect position to lead the region.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 2/19/26)

Tags
Valley Voices County Executive Josh SiegelLehigh CountyHousinglocal governmentEconomic growth
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
