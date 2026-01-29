© 2026
Valley Voices

"Not a Band-Aid, But a Bridge" with Tara Zrinski | Valley Voices

By Margaret McConnell
Published January 29, 2026 at 2:15 PM EST

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Northampton County's new Executive, Tara Zrinski, about what it means for her to be the first woman elected to the position, and her vision for her first hundred days and beyond.

Tara shares her thoughts on some of the biggest issues in the county, from housing prices to environmental preservation, and discusses her belief in the value of transparency and building public trust in local government.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 1/29/26)

Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
