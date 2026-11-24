On this episode, Grace Mansfield sits down with Dr. Santo Marabella, a writer, producer, and educator, to talk about what empathy really means and how we can incorporate it into our everyday practices.

Santo explores how we can dismantle the misconception that empathy is a weakness. He looks at what empathy can look like in the workplace and with people whose backgrounds and beliefs are different from ours, all with the goal of building stronger community.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 11/24/26)

