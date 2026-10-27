"A Mission Is a Goal, Not Your Destiny" with Chris Rossignol | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield is joined by Chris Rossignol, founder of Guber LLC, to explore the process of finding and pursuing a lifelong mission. Chris shares his focus on showing up and doing the right thing, and his openness to start something new and then change it along the way.

They explore the importance of sticking to your values when things get confusing and the role of community in chasing your goals. Plus, the difference between success and significance and how to know whether you're doing something because you care or because you feel you're supposed to.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 10/27/26)

