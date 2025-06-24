"Walk In with Confidence and Out with an Offer" with Ali Erk | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield talks with Ali Erk, Associate Director of Graduate Student Career Development at Lehigh University, about preparing for job interviews. Ali shares tips and tricks for nailing your interview that will increase your chances of receiving an offer.

Ali shares some ways to answer common interview questions, encourages job candidates to enter with confidence in themselves and their qualifications, and fights off some fears that come with the job interview process.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 6/24/25)