"I Care Because I've Been There": Housing with Luis Echevarria | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield sits down with Luis Echevarria, a mortgage advisor in the Lehigh Valley, to get a better understanding of the home-buying process. Luis emphasizes the value of buying a home when you're young rather than renting and explains how working with a mortgage advisor can help you get to that big life step.

Luis explains the basic steps in buying a home, elaborates on what a mortgage and credit score and how both can be used to your advantage, and shares his view of the current and future Lehigh Valley housing market.

(Original air date: 1/28/25)