Twenties Toolbox

Best Advice for Someone In Their 20s | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published December 24, 2024 at 4:25 PM EST
On this episode, Grace Mansfield wraps up the year by revealing all of her previous guests' best advice for someone in their 20s. From being truthful and authentic to giving back to your community, they share their best advice to carry into the new year.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 12/24/24)

Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
