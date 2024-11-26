© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Twenties Toolbox

Mental Health and the Holidays with Wendy Kalamar and Dan Cosacchi | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published November 26, 2024 at 4:47 PM EST

On this episode, Grace Mansfield begins by talking with Wendy Kalamar, Associate Dean of Student Retention and Wellness at DeSales University, to talk about how students' mental health may be negatively impacted during the holiday season. She gives tips for mitigating common struggles, explains why she doesn't support New Year's resolutions, and shares the best advice she's ever received.

Then, Grace sits down with Dan Cosacchi, Vice President for Mission and Ministry at the University of Scranton, to talk about how spirituality can have a positive effect on emotional wellbeing. They discuss the belief that spirituality is for everyone regardless of religious affiliation, and ways everyone can take a few minutes every day to center themselves.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 11/26/24)

Tags
Twenties Toolbox Wendy KalamarDan CosacchiMental HealthHolidaysspiritualityDeSales UniversityUniversity of Scranton
Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
See stories by Grace Mansfield
Related Content