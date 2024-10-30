The Value and Power of Civic Engagement with Karen Smith and Olivia Benjamin | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield talks first with Karen Smith, CEO of the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, about her journey to the role where she works to connect people with volunteer opportunities. She talks about the value of volunteering in your community from a young age and the various ways that could look.

Then, Grace welcomes Olivia Benjamin, a college student and campaign worker, to talk about what inspired her to get into political campaign work. Olivia talks about the experience she's earned at a young age, why she believes it's so important to get involved and get out to vote, and why she votes.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 10/29/24)