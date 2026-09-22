© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Trailblazers

"Change Doesn't Slow Me Down" with HNL Lab Medicine's Martin Till | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published September 22, 2026 at 1:01 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Martin Till, CEO of HNL Lab Medicine, to explore how his upbringing shaped his ambition and his winding career built his comfort with change and pivots.

Martin shares how he found his way to Easton, leading the Express Times through a period of rapid and significant change, before ultimately finding his way to his current role. He takes listeners behind the curtain of the company's work and discusses where healthcare is heading amidst improving technology.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 9/22/26)

Tags
Trailblazers Martin TillHNL Lab MedicineLeadershipcareer changesEaston
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
Related Content