"What Are You Waiting For?" with Alison Conklin | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Alison Conklin, a photographer who was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy—the same heart disease that she lost her mother to—at 13 years old, and has built her life since then around the belief that even after the unimaginable, there can still be something beautiful waiting for us.

Alison shares who she was growing up and how her diagnosis changed her life and mindset. She shares the grief of losing her mother, how photography allows her to capture the moments others miss, and the spark behind Bonus Days—a magazine sharing the stories of transplant recipients like herself.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 9/8/26)

