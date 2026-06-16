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Trailblazers

"Believing Students Can and Should" with the BASD's Dr. Jack Silva | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:10 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Dr. Jack Silva, superintendent of the Bethlehem Area School District, to look back on the leadership lessons he's learned as he prepares for retirement.

Jack shares what initially drew him to a career in education and what's continued to drive him, even through major obstacles like the Covid-19 pandemic and changes to public school funding. He also discusses the evolving method of preparing students for the world after graduation and what it's meant for him to receive recognitions for his work.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 6/16/26)

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Trailblazers Dr. Jack SilvaBethlehem Area School DistrictEducationYouthLeadership
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
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