"Believing Students Can and Should" with the BASD's Dr. Jack Silva | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Dr. Jack Silva, superintendent of the Bethlehem Area School District, to look back on the leadership lessons he's learned as he prepares for retirement.

Jack shares what initially drew him to a career in education and what's continued to drive him, even through major obstacles like the Covid-19 pandemic and changes to public school funding. He also discusses the evolving method of preparing students for the world after graduation and what it's meant for him to receive recognitions for his work.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 6/16/26)