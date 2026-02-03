© 2026
Trailblazers

"Sticking By and Working Through It" with Karen Widrick of Lotus Restaurant Group | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published February 3, 2026 at 3:13 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Karen Widrick, owner and restaurateur of Lotus Restaurant Group, which includes EDGE Restaurant in Bethlehem, SURV Restaurant in Easton, and Sunny Side Up in Easton. Three different concepts, all rooted in quality, creativity, and community.

Karen talks about getting her start in hospitality at 18 and working her way through nearly every role in the industry. She also shares what it's like building a business alongside her husband, acclaimed chef Tim Widrick, and how leadership evolves as a restaurant group grows.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 2/3/26)

Trailblazers Karen WidrickLotus Restaurant GroupLeadershipMarriageCommunity
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
