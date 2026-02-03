"Sticking By and Working Through It" with Karen Widrick of Lotus Restaurant Group | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Karen Widrick, owner and restaurateur of Lotus Restaurant Group, which includes EDGE Restaurant in Bethlehem, SURV Restaurant in Easton, and Sunny Side Up in Easton. Three different concepts, all rooted in quality, creativity, and community.

Karen talks about getting her start in hospitality at 18 and working her way through nearly every role in the industry. She also shares what it's like building a business alongside her husband, acclaimed chef Tim Widrick, and how leadership evolves as a restaurant group grows.

