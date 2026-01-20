"We're One Valley" with Mayor Sal Panto Jr. | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr., who will have served in the role for 20 years by the time he leaves office in 2027. Sal talks about growing up in Easton and being encouraged to first run for office with no prior experience in politics.

Sal discusses his love for the job and his distaste for campaigning, shares the most significant transitions he's seen in Easton during his time as mayor, and emphasizes the importance of evolving while preserving history.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

