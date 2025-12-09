© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Trailblazers

"Understanding How Things Click" with LVIA's Tom Stoudt | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published December 9, 2025 at 3:51 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford explores the innovation taking place at Lehigh Valley International Airport with Tom Stoudt, Executive Director of Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority. Tom shares his path to aviation and how his willingness to be involved in any way put him on a path to leadership.

Tom talks about the recent records LVIA has set in passenger traffic and air cargo and shares how the team and airport are constantly evolving to meet growing demands.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 12/9/25)

Tags
Trailblazers Tom StoudtLehigh Valley International AirportTransportationAir Travel
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
Related Content