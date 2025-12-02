© 2025
Trailblazers

"Being Part of the Transformation" with Da Vinci Science Center's Lin Erickson | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:05 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Lin Erickson, CEO of the Da Vinci Science Center, about how her lifelong passion for education guided her to a position leading the region's leading science center. She shares her belief in shared vision and explains why she returned for a second tenure in the role.

Lin explains the decision to build the new Da Vinci Science Center in the heart of Allentown, gives a glimpse at some of their current exhibits, and discusses her focus on equity in STEM.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 12/2/25)

Trailblazers Lin EricksonDa Vinci Science CenterSTEMEquityEducationAllentown
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
