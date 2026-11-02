The Truth Is Out There... and It's Plant-Based with Marc and Joey Kubushefski | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Shane McGee sits down with brothers Marc and Joey Kubushefski, founders and co-owners of Paranormal Pizza, a plant-based pizza shop in South Bethlehem. They talk about the difference between plant-based and vegan dining, the process of making their from-scratch menu, and how they recreate traditional favorites with ingredients like cashews and seitan.

Marc and Joey reflect on Paranormal Pizza's journey from selling homemade frozen pizzas during the pandemic to opening their first official location, overcoming a devastating fire, and eventually establishing their current home, where they've earned national recognition.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/2/26)

