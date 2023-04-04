Aparna Bharath, Bharath Sundararaman, and the Multiregional Cuisine of Cumin N Eat | The Inside Dish

Heidi Stahl is joined by Aparna Bharath and Bharath Sundararaman from Cumin N Eat, an Indian restaurant in South Whitehall Township.

They talk about their multiregional menu, with dishes ranging from tikka masala and garlic naan to Chettinad and dosas, the different spice levels, and how they like to create a personal relationship with all customers - both dine-in and takeout.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/3/23)