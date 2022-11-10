© 2022
The Inside Dish

Plates, Planning and Plant-Based Dishes with Red Door Catering's Anthony Onorada | The Inside Dish

Published November 10, 2022 at 12:29 AM EST
Mike Drabenstott welcomes Anthony Onorata, executive chef of Red Door Catering at Muhlenberg College to talk about the differences between serving in the catering business versus a regular restaurant, providing meals to anywhere from tens to thousands of people. They also discuss creating meals which account for different allergies and dietary restrictions, cooking more plant-based foods, and more.

*Mike Drabenstott is a member of the Muhlenberg College Board of Associates, a volunteer community ambassador group.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/7/22)

The Inside Dish Anthony OnorataRed Door CateringCateringMuhlenberg CollegePlant-baseddietary restrictionscampus diningKosherallergenssustainably sourced ingredientsfood service
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
