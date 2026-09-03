Can a Soccer Ball Change the World Cup? with Dr. John Eric Goff | Teen Scientist

Can a soccer ball really change a World Cup?

From the stands, a soccer ball looks like the one thing at a World Cup that could not possibly be controversial. Yet every four years, players, goalkeepers, and commentators end up arguing about how the ball moves. On this episode of Teen Scientist, host Aryash Shyam talks with Dr. John Eric Goff, a physicist at the Purdue University who has spent two decades studying the aerodynamics of World Cup balls, about the hidden science inside the one object the whole planet is watching.

Dr. Goff explains the “drag crisis” that decides how a ball flies, how spin bends a free kick through the Magnus effect, and why a nearly spinless shot can wobble and knuckle in ways goalkeepers dread. He and Aryash dig into the 2026 ball, the Trionda, and what wind-tunnel data reveals about its rougher surface and four-panel design, why the infamous 2010 Jabulani became a cautionary tale, how altitude in a city like Mexico City changes the game, and what is actually inside a modern connected ball.

Teen Scientist with host Aryash Shyam brings you groundbreaking innovation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines, entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/3/26)

