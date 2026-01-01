Aryash Shyam is a ninth-grade student from the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, a young scientist, STEM communicator, and host of Teen Scientist on WDIY, Lehigh Valley Public Radio. Through conversations with researchers from leading universities, NASA, nonprofits, and industry, he helps students and families better understand the science and technology shaping the future. His interviews explore artificial intelligence, space science, biotechnology, mathematics, climate innovation, health, engineering, and student research, making complex ideas engaging, practical, and accessible.

Selected honors include:

● 2026 Genes in Space Junior Scientist Award

● 2026 PETE&C Technology Student of the Year

● First Place, NASA 2026 AIAA Essay Contest

● Pennsylvania State Merit Winner, 3M Young Scientist Challenge

● Lehigh Valley Science Fair Winner

Aryash also created Editing Humanity: A CRISPR Conundrum, a documentary exploring the science and ethics of gene editing through conversations with researchers and people whose lives have been affected by emerging biotechnology. The film received a Pennsylvania State Award at the National History Day competition.

Learn more about Aryash’s STEM projects, educational resources, podcast interviews, research, and outreach.