"Science Doesn't Just Live in Textbooks" with Sally McCabe and Mia Fox | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Abigail Wood talks with Sally McCabe, Associate Director of Community Education, and Mia Fox, Data Science and Administrative Manager with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. They discuss their early journeys into science and gardening and how that eventually led them to their current roles.

Sally and Mia explain more about some of the organization's programs, like Garden Tenders and City Harvest. They discuss the value of green spaces in cities for all areas of human health and wellbeing, and talk about how their work translates into real change in the city of Philadelphia.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/1/25)