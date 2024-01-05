Standing On the Shoulders of Giants: Studying the Universe with Avi Shah | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Rayna welcomes Avi Shah, a teenaged scientist from India, to talk about his study "Effective Field Theories for Inflationary Cosmology." They discuss the fascinating world of physics and the groundbreaking work being done in the field at this time.

They go on to explore Avi's journey into the field of science and math, his other hobbies outside of STEM, and how he manages to balance a busy schedule while also keeping up with school. They talk about Avi's future goals and plans and the work he hopes to be doing further down the road.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/4/24)