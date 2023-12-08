Using Science To Give Back To Your Community with Adam Moussa | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Rayna welcomes Adam Moussa, a teen researcher from the country of Lebanon about his work with thermal conductivity using infrared spectroscopy. They discuss Adam's journey into the field of science, the research he's involved in, and the good he hopes to do for his community and the world with his innovations.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/7/23)