Becoming a Young Business Owner with Maci Fatebene | Teen Money Matters

Olivia Mattson takes over hosting duties by welcoming Maci Fatebene, a student who's transformed her hobby of crocheting into a small business. Maci shares how she got into crocheting and what the process of monetizing it looks like.

Maci talks about the money she invests into the business to keep it running and how she's scaled up from yard sales to an Etsy shop and craft fairs. Plus, what does balancing a small business with school look like, and how can running a business now set her up for the future?

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air alternating first Thursdays of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/27/26)

