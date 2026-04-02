Financial Literacy with Nathan Lynn and Roland Hiller | Teen Money Matters

Eliza Moore is joined first by Nathan Lynn, a senior at Freedom High School who's preparing for college and balancing his spending and saving by working two jobs. Nathan shares some of the knowledge he's gained from his financial advisor parent and shares his advice for other students working their first jobs.

Then, Eliza talks with Roland Hiller, a junior at Freedom who splits his paychecks up for necessities, wants, and savings. Roland shares the struggle he faced with budgeting when he first started working and explains how he avoids spending too much on entertainment.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air alternating first Thursdays of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/2/26)

